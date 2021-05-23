Champions, classified and relegated in the Premier, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and Bundesliga

This weekend the European Leagues known as the 5 Major Leagues were defined; Serie A and Ligue 1, La Liga, Premier League and the Bundesliga and although in some leagues the ‘usual’ prevailed there were some surprises.

The highlight was the title of Losc Lille, Inter and Atlético Madrid, thus ending the hegemony of PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid, while in the Premier and in Germany, Bayern and Manchester City won the League titles .

La Liga: Champion: Atlético Madrid Champions League: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Seville. Europa League: Real Sociedad and Betis Descended: Huesca, Valladolid and Eibar Premier League: Champion: Manchester City Champions League Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea Europa League: Leicester City and West Ham. Released: Fullham, Albion and Sheffield United. Bundesliga: Champion: Bayern Munich Champions Leipzig, Dortmund and Wolsburg. Europa League: Frankfurt and Leverkusen. Released: Werder Bremen and Schalke 04. Cologne will play promotion. Serie A: Champion: Inter Milan Champions League: Milan, Atalanta and Juventus. Europa League: Napoli and Lazio Descended: Benevento, Crotone and Parma. Ligue 1: Champion: LOSC Lille Champions League PSG. Monaco to Reclassification. Europa League: Lyon and Marseille. Descended: Nilmes and Dijon. Nantes will play Promotion.

