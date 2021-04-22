Champion Palmeiras wins in extremis with one less player

04/22/2021 at 6:32 AM CEST

EFE / Lima

The Palmeiras, champion of the 2020 Copa Libertadores, began on Wednesday the defense of his title with a triumph in extremis over University of Sports by 2-3 thanks to a goal from Renan on the last play of the game. Renan’s goal saved for Palmeiras three points that seemed almost certain at the beginning of the second half with goals from Danilo and Raphael Veiga and that, after the expulsion of Alan Empereur, They looked almost impossible to rescue with the double that the Uruguayan Enzo Gutiérrez had scored for the ‘U’. With this victory, the Brazilian team debuts as the leader of Group A, the group of death of this edition of the Libertadores, where the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle and the Argentine Defense and Justice, champion of the 2020 South American Cup, are also tied. to a goal in his game. The victory also allowed Palmeiras to recover from recently losing the Brazilian Super Cup and Recopa Sudamericana on penalties, and prevented his coach, the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, from registering his worst run of results since he came to the bench of ‘Verdao’.

The expulsion of Empereur in the 64th minute for a double yellow card was the key to the match, because until that moment Palmeiras was the owner and lord of the game, but in just three minutes he saw Universitario match him almost without realizing the 0-2 advantage he had with the goals of Danilo Y Raphael veiga. On the rally immediately following the sending off, Gutierrez he finished off a cross to the net in the first shot on goal that the Peruvian team made throughout the game. Just three minutes later, an innocent hand from Danilo ended in a penalty that Gutiérrez himself executed with a cannon shot directly into the center of the goal.

With one less player, the ‘Verdao’ was never the same as before the expulsion of Empereur, lost his security and showed himself as a team fearful of losing the point that gave him the tie. Nothing to do with the team had been seen since the beginning of the match, an almost impregnable squad, very sure of itself, that could have thrashed the Peruvian team. With hardly any effort, the ‘Verdao’ was ahead on the scoreboard at 20 minutes in a corner where Danilo finished almost alone in the second post, so close to the goal line that he only had to push the ball into the net . Before, his teammate in the medullary, Patrick De Paula, had already given the first scare to Universitario with a shot at the half turn that was deflected.

Then it was Danilo himself who almost scored his second goal with a left foot from the edge of the area that was lost inches from the post, and later Luan García sent a cannon shot to the crossbar.

At the beginning of the second half, Veiga made it 0-2 with a powerful shot that slipped through the squad to the Peruvian goalkeeper José Carvallo, and nothing suggested that the game would be so complicated for Palmeiras, to the point that he would have to ensure the triumph with him Renan’s goal in the 95th minute.