After the murder of George Floyd, the six-time champion of Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton had been very clear in denouncing the racism prevailing within the category. In fact, Hamilton is the only black pilot (in his case, Afro-British) of the entire F1, and in his role as representative of a minority, he was not afraid to speak out and defend his place. « I am looking at you, all who remain silent in the face of injustice. Not a sign of the industry, of course, white-dominated. »

Hamilton’s words resonated strongly in the heart of F1, a competition that already had its own problems and controversies. The dropout threats of several teams, with Ferrari in the lead, and mass layoffs for the budget cuts They were some of the storms that the category had to go through before starting to think about going back to the slopes. In fact, this process was also complicated: the coronavirus regrowth forced Formula 1 to cancel several races.

The return will be with just eight races, at least for the moment, and two of them (Austria and Britain) would be run on two consecutive weekends. The next 3rd of July is the date of return, in the racetrack Red bull ring of Spielberg, Austria, and several teams are in the final stretch of their preparations. One of them is precisely the one that takes Hamilton as the top star, accompanied by the Finn Valteri Bottas: Mercedes-AMG Petronas presented his new car, a very special one.

Introducing our new 2020 livery A pledge to improve the diversity of our team and our sport, and a signal of the Team’s commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/ZYzCsFl6Mv – Mercedes-AMG F1 (@ MercedesAMGF1)

June 29, 2020

In line with the climate of social protest, and echoing the words of its champion pilot, Mercedes decided that in 2020 it will abandon the classic silver print that accompanies them from their foundation in favor of a color deep black. With this change they will seek to start a awareness from the category and the world that will watch it from Friday. In addition, the phrase « let’s end racism » will be stamped on the protection halo of the pilots, in front of the vehicle.

The boss of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, issued a statement after the announcement stating that « racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport and our team: this is a core value at Mercedes. » For his part, Hamilton stated that « we want to build a legacy that goes beyond sport, and being leaders in creating diversity will send a strong message that will give everyone the confidence to start a dialogue on the need to implement changes. »