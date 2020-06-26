After 30 years Liverpool was crowned league champion in England again. With the particularity of not being on the pitch, the club led by the German Jürgen Klopp stayed with the Premier League for the 2019-2020 season after Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City 2-1.

In this context, the ‘red ‘team players were unable to celebrate the anticipated title on the court, so they turned to social media to celebrate the Premier League crown. Mané was the first to make a presence in networks and with a fun video he celebrated the coveted title of the Merseyside team.

The celebration was joined by Mohamed Salah, who was accompanied by Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Dejan Lovren, as he showed it on his social networks.

عايز أشكر كل الناس اللي وقفت معايا ودعمتني في كل الأوقات وبالأخص بلدي الحبيب مصر والوطن العربي كله .. عمري – Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2020

Another of the protagonists of the title that joined the virtual celebration was Virgil van Dijk, the Dutch center-back was with Jordan Henderson and Joe Gómez in the achievement of the Premier League championship.

Players such as Trent Alexander Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum, among others, expressed their happiness in writing, and with trills alluding to the ‘network ‘team also made a presence at the celebration.

Finally, Jürgen Klopp was the last to express his feeling of happiness, the German coach was moved by the historic achievement, and in a conversation with Football Daily, his voice cut off by emotion, he stated: « The win is for Kenny who had to waiting 30 years is for Stevie, for Kenny. «