One of the longest-serving coaches in Italian football, Gigi Simoni, aged 81, passed away this Friday at a hospital in the city of Pisa, in the Tuscany region. The cause of death was not revealed by the family, but the former player was also in poor health due to a heart attack suffered in June last year. He left his mark on clubs like Lazio, Napoli and, especially, Inter Milan.

For the Milanese club, Gigi Simoni won the UEFA Cup title (now Europa League) of the 1997/1998 season with the team that had as a reference the Brazilian striker Ronaldo Fenômeno, who scored the third goal in the 3-0 victory against to Lazio, at the Parque dos Princes stadium, in Paris. This was his biggest achievement in his career and his death, even, occurs on the day that the team celebrates the 10 years of the “Triple Crown” – Italian Championship, Italian Cup and European Champions League.

Born in 1939, in the city of Crevalcore, Luigi Simoni was a midfielder and played for clubs like Napoli, Torino and Juventus. In Genoa, where he ended his career as a professional athlete, he started his career as a football coach.

On social networks, several clubs paid tribute to the former coach. “Gigi Simoni left us today, May 22. A non-random date, the most intersting date of all. Bye Gigi, we are going to miss you,” Inter Milan said in an official statement, which I continued: “The world of football he loses a brave trainer and a wonderful person. We remember him like that, with his white hair, in our technical area, while with a smile he was happy with Ronaldo’s magic, surrounded by pride and the affection of the Inter fans “.

Even rival Milan paid tribute. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Gigi Simoni’s death. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones,” wrote the Milan red-black club on its social networks. His last professional involvement with football was as president of Cremonese, between the years 2014 and 2016.

.