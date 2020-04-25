Owner of the cock belt, Henry Cejudo will defend the post on the 9th, at UFC 249, in Jacksonville, Florida (USA). In this way, “Triple C” is seen by the Betboo website as a big favorite in the fight with Dominick Cruz, who is a former champion of the division. The card will mark the return of Ultimate events amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).
Initially, Cejudo was scheduled to face José Aldo in the main event of UFC 250, which would be in São Paulo, also on May 9th. However, due to the pandemic, Ultimate had to postpone events and some fights were modified. Whoever places 10 reais in the champion will receive, if favoritism is confirmed, 14 reais.
Without a fight since December 2016, when he was overtaken by Cody Garbrandt and lost the cock category title, Dominick will try, once again, to put on the division crown. But, for that, he will need to overcome Cejudo who became the UFC’s Double Champ. So, whoever marries 10 reais in “The Dominator”, will receive, 30 reais, if the victory happens.
FULL CARD:
UFC 249
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Florida (USA)
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Main Card
Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz
Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
Preliminary Card
Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis
Heavyweight: Alexei Oleinik vs. Fabrício Werdum
Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
Middleweight: Ronaldo Jacaré vs. Uriah Hall
Middleweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell
Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey
