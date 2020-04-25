Owner of the cock belt, Henry Cejudo will defend the post on the 9th, at UFC 249, in Jacksonville, Florida (USA). In this way, “Triple C” is seen by the Betboo website as a big favorite in the fight with Dominick Cruz, who is a former champion of the division. The card will mark the return of Ultimate events amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Henry Cejudo is seen as a favorite for a duel against former champion Dominick Cruz (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Lance!

Initially, Cejudo was scheduled to face José Aldo in the main event of UFC 250, which would be in São Paulo, also on May 9th. However, due to the pandemic, Ultimate had to postpone events and some fights were modified. Whoever places 10 reais in the champion will receive, if favoritism is confirmed, 14 reais.

Without a fight since December 2016, when he was overtaken by Cody Garbrandt and lost the cock category title, Dominick will try, once again, to put on the division crown. But, for that, he will need to overcome Cejudo who became the UFC’s Double Champ. So, whoever marries 10 reais in “The Dominator”, will receive, 30 reais, if the victory happens.

FULL CARD:

UFC 249

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Florida (USA)

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Main Card

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight: Alexei Oleinik vs. Fabrício Werdum

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Middleweight: Ronaldo Jacaré vs. Uriah Hall

Middleweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell

Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

