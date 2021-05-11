Champion Amin Ayoub supports Ylies Djiroun to knock out Sam Patterson at BRAVE CF 51

SEEF DISTRICT._ Although a lightweight title shot is not necessarily guaranteed to the winner of Ylies Djiroun vs Sam Patterson in the BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here next month, Amin Ayoub he still has his calendar set for June 4th.

The current 155-pound world champion, “Fierceness” supports his compatriot Djiroun to beat English Patterson.

While admitting that he supports Ylies because of their friendship, the reigning lightweight king truly believes that the difference in experience will play a role when Djiroun meets Patterson and hopes for a historic victory for his ‘brother’, even after Sam’s big win against the veteran Felipe Silva.

“It’s amazing, you know, because Ylies Djiroun is my brother and I know it and I’m sure he will knock out Sam Patterson”, He said Ayoub.

«Sam talks a lot because he knocked out Felipe, you know that Felipe is old, I think maybe he is 35 or 34 years old, something like that Sam Patterson is young, it is normal to remove Felipe Silva but he did a great promotion about this, it is just a KO It’s normal but Ylies Djiroun will do something dirty to Sam Patterson. Get ready », he claimed Ayoub.

While waiting on the sidelines for a new booking of his first title defense against Ahmed Amir or a meeting with Abdisalam Kubanychbek, Ayoub will also be interested in seeing the main event of BRAVE CF 51.

He will face a man who once held the same title he holds today, Lucas Martins, against a rising star who could soon become a new contender in the talent-rich division of Marcel Grabinski.

Apart from the main event, BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here will feature a series of intriguing bouts, including the All-Russia featherweight duel between Roman Bogatov and Abdulmutalip Gairbekov, as well as the long-awaited debuts of the Belarusian stars Denis Maher and Vadim Kutsyi.

The historic show takes place in Minsk, Belarus, in association with Rukh Sport Management.