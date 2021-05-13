Champion Amin Ayoub supports Ylies Djiroun to knock out Sam Patterson at BRAVE CF 51

SEEF DISTRICT._ Even though a lightweight title shot isn’t necessarily guaranteed for the winner of Ylies Djiroun vs Sam Patterson at next month’s BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, Amin Ayoub still has his schedule scheduled for June 4.

Reigning 155-pound world champion “Fierceness” backs up compatriot Djiroun to beat England’s Patterson.

While admitting that he supports Ylies because of their friendship, the reigning lightweight king truly believes that the difference in experience will play a role when Djiroun meets Patterson and hopes for a historic victory for his “brother”, even after Sam’s great victory against veteran Felipe Silva.

“It’s amazing, you know, because Ylies Djiroun is my brother and I know it and I’m sure he will knock out Sam Patterson,” Ayoub said.

“Sam talks a lot because he knocked out Felipe, you know Felipe is old, I think maybe he is 35 or 34 years old, something like that Sam Patterson is young, it is normal to remove Felipe Silva but he did a great promotion about this, it is just a KO It’s normal but Ylies Djiroun will do something dirty to Sam Patterson. Get ready, ”Ayoub said.

While waiting on the sidelines for a new booking for his first title defense against Ahmed Amir or a meeting with Abdisalam Kubanychbek, Ayoub will also be interested in watching the BRAVE CF 51 main event.

He will pit a man who once held the same title he holds today, Lucas Martins, against a rising star who could soon become a new contender in Marcel Grabinski’s talent-rich division.

Aside from the main event, BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here will feature a series of intriguing matches, including the all-Russian featherweight duel between Roman Bogatov and Abdulmutalip Gairbekov, as well as long-awaited debuts from Belarusian stars Denis Maher and Vadim Kutsyi.

The historic show takes place in Minsk, Belarus, in association with Rukh Sport Management.