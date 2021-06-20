Champ, one of the Bidens’ German Shepherds, dies

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the first lady, Jill, announced this Saturday the death of Champ, a German shepherd who accompanied the couple for the last 13 years and who loved to sunbathe, chase golf balls and receive caresses in the belly.

In a statement distributed by the White House, the Bidens explained that Champ had died “peacefully” at home.

Part of the family

Due to his advanced age of 13 years, Champ had had less strength in recent months but continued to greet the Bidens with joy whenever they entered a room.

“When we walked into a room, he would immediately get up, wag his tail, nuzzle us so we would scratch his ears or massage his belly,” the Bidens recalled.

The dog became part of the family after the 2008 presidential election in which Biden, until then a senator from Delaware, became vice president of the Government of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

During that time, Champ lived in the US Naval Observatory, the residence of the vice presidents and which has extensive gardens.

So, Biden recounted, the German shepherd was young and had fun chasing golf balls at the Naval Observatory or running after the family’s grandchildren in the backyard of his Delaware residence.

“In our happiest moments and in our saddest days, he was there with us, attentive to each of the feelings and emotions that we did not express,” said the governor, who assured that “everything improved instantly” when his partner was at the side.

Something comfortable

Another of Champ’s hobbies was sunbathing on the White House lawn and snuggling at the feet of the presidential couple at the end of the day, when their presence was always something “comforting.”

To pay tribute to him, Biden posted on Twitter and Instagram the statement about the death of his faithful friend and a photo in which he is seen lying on the grass.

The Bidens adopted another German Shepherd, Major, in 2018.

In US history, most presidential families had the company of a pet in the White House.

The Obamas had two Portuguese water dogs: Sunny and Bo, who passed away from cancer last May.

Buddy

For its part, the family of George W. Bush (2001-2009) lived with three dogs and a cat, called India but also called Willie.

Another famous cat was Socks, with black and white fur, and one of the stars of Bill Clinton’s White House (1993-2001), who also had a canine companion, a Labrador named Buddy.

Donald Trump (2017-2021) was the exception, becoming the first president in a century who did not have a dog.