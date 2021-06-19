“Champ” died, the biggest of the presidential dogs

Today, four fewer legs accompany the presidential family. The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, reported this Saturday, June 19, on the death of ‘Champ’, the German shepherd who had been with the family since his birth 13 years ago.

“May our sweet good boy rest in peace, Champ. We will always miss you, “said the first lady with a statement:

“Our hearts feel heavy today as we let you know that our beloved German Shepherd Champ passed away peacefully at home.

He was our constant and beloved companion for the past 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even when Champ’s strength waned in his later months, when we entered a room, he would immediately stand up, his tail always wagging, and he would nuzzle us to scratch an ear or rub our belly.

Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything instantly improved when he was by our side. He liked nothing better than snuggling into our freate fire feet at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence at meetings, or sunbathing on the White House lawn.

In his youth, he was the happiest chasing golf balls on the Naval Observatory’s front lawn or running to catch our grandchildren as they ran through our backyard in Delaware.

In our happiest moments and in our most troubled days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unexpressed feelings and emotions. We love our sweet good boy and will always miss him. “.

Champ, is the older brother of Major, another three-year-old German shepherd who was adopted by the presidential couple to keep him company and cheer on the old canine as he went through a stage in which his health was failing.

Days after Joe and Jill arrived at the White House, the presidential dogs were forced for security reasons to leave the residence and be returned to the family property in Delaware after Major inadvertently tried to bite them. an agent.