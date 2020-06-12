Chamomile tea: lose weight fast; how and when to take it | Photo: Pexels

Undoubtedly, there are many studies that recognize the great contribution that the chamomile tea It gives the human body, especially when we talk about digestive discomforts, as well as inflammation. Its analgesic properties not only help fight pain, it also contributes to weightloss. Today we tell you how and when to take it.

The truth is that chamomile tea has become very popular to say goodbye to those annoying little rolls on the waist and, by the way, you give your bodies a break, as it has a detoxifying effect.

Chamomile tea benefits. Photo: Unsplash

Best of all, these drinks are completely natural, so you won’t suffer from any kind of side effect.

Chamomile is digestive, it deflates your stomach and it is also excellent to calm anxiety, which helps eliminate cravings. Therefore, you can alternate this tea with other recipes for teas with chamomile. That is why today we will introduce you to an excellent infusion that, combined with green tea, will be a slimming pump.

Green tea is considered a great thermogenesis agent. In other words, a metabolic accelerator that helps you burn fat. It is also a diuretic and antioxidant and is one of the best natural allies that you can use to lose weight.

Chamomile tea and green tea for weight loss

Ingredients

Very easy:

A liter of water

Two tablespoons of green tea

A tablespoon of chamomile

If you don’t have the chamomile flower, you can substitute 4 chamomile tea bags.

Preparation

1. Place the liter of water on the fire next to the chamomile and green tea. Bring to a boil.

2. Once five minutes have passed from the boil, turn off the heat.

3. Let stand five more minutes and strain the preparation.

4. Drink a 250 ml cup. hot.

From that amount of liquid, you will get 4 servings so you should keep the rest in the refrigerator. It is recommended that you drink a hot cup on an empty stomach, and one before going to sleep.

In this way, your body will be imbued with the metabolic properties to lose weight, in addition to the diuretic and digestive benefits that the combination of these wonderful plants offers you. What are you waiting to prepare this drink with powerful slimming effects?