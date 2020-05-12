The Chamber started this Tuesday, 12th, the voting process of the provisional measure 910, on land regularization, also called “MP of grilagem”, by environmentalists. The proposal risks losing its validity without being voted on by the House and also by the Senate until the 19th.

After pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro, the ruralist bench, the ‘Centrão and governors, the proposal reached the floor.

The MP establishes new criteria for land tenure regularization of the Union and the National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra).

In the target are settlements occupied until 2012, with an area of ​​up to 15 fiscal modules, a unit ranging from 5 to 110 hectares. The advance of the proposal also marks the beginning of a new form of political articulation of the government, which rehearses the formation of a parliamentary base.

Last week, Bolsonaro used social media to ask for support for MP approval. “Putting it to a vote, and NOT LEAVING IT, is a commitment to the dignity of these (rural) producers and to the development of our Brazil,” he wrote on social media. Bolsonaro’s appeal came after a meeting, at the Alvorada Palace, with Nabhan Garcia, special secretary of Land Affairs, also mentor of the proposal.

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, has also acted for the approval of the measure. In late April, she said she was “fighting” for the government’s proposal not to expire.

In the second, the rapporteur of the provisional measure, Zé Silva (SD-MG), participated in a meeting with the Minister of the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, with other leaders of the Centrão. Silva said he had been acting as a “consensus engineer”.

The Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said that there was a leadership agreement stating that the matter would only be ruled if there was a consensus between the Ministry of Agriculture, the agribusiness bench and the environment bench.

In addition to Tereza Cristina and members of the agribusiness bench, directly interested in the approval of the MP, Centrão leaders also intend to seek the Mayor of the House this Wednesday to convince him to put the proposal to a vote next week.

The government argues that, by holding the possessions, it will be able to have greater control of the land and, also, hold owners responsible for damages to the environment. Critics of the measure, however, claim that the government is giving land to squatters and forest invaders, including running over areas such as indigenous lands that were in the process of demarcation for years.

Issued in December last year, MP 910 has already been used by about a thousand squatters, who managed to regularize the situation of the lands they occupy. Even if the measure expires, they will have their rights guaranteed.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.