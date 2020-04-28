The Chamber of Deputies of Mexico will discuss in an extraordinary period the proposal sent by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who wants the Ministry of Finance can reallocate budget resources during economic emergencies above Congress.

“We made the agreement in the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies that the president’s initiative to reform the budget law has been analyzed and discussed this week in committees”Said Mario Delgado, coordinator of the Morena deputies, López Obrador’s party and with a majority in both Houses.

In addition, Delgado announced that the Morena bench in the lower house will propose “modifications to the presidential initiative to define under what conditions an economic emergency is determined and to establish limits to reallocations ”.

The legislator stressed that “the exclusive power of the Chamber of Deputies to approve the Budget will be preserved of Expenditures of the Federation ”.

Last week, President López Obrador sent the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies the “Initiative of Draft Decree by which various provisions of the Federal Law on Budgets and Fiscal Responsibility are added” to be taken turns and voted.

The initiative aims add certain determinations to article 21 Ter, of said law. The Mexican president proposes that During the fiscal year in which economic emergencies arise, the resources of the Expenditure Budget may be reallocated by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

This with the objective of “maintaining the execution of priority projects and actions of the Federal Public Administration (APF) and promote the country’s economic activity, attend health emergencies and benefit programs for society“

This was harshly criticized by the opposition, which sees in the proposal an attempt to consolidate the powers of the Executive without having to go through the legislative branch, in addition to considering that it is not a priority initiative given the moment the country is experiencing.

“What if instead of talking so much about the same thing that they have proposed despite all the contingencies Mexico is experiencing, They begin by understanding reality and recognize that your initiative is not only unconstitutional, nor does it help the economic recovery of our country? Listen!”, Indicated the deputy of the opposition PAN (National Action Party), Adriana Dávila.

The document also informs that dependencies and entities would have to adapt to the reduction of resources authorized for the Expenditure Budget and transfer them to the Treasury to determine the adjustments it deems necessary.

So, without some kind of restriction, the SHCP would be the one to make the budget allocations of the corresponding fiscal year. However, even the Morena deputies will seek to limit this proposal, although they have not yet detailed how they will do so.

One of the keys, according to experts, it will be to define precisely and unambiguously what a “financial emergency” will comprise and what scope will the Treasury have in handling the budget, although the Morenoite legislators have already clarified that they will preserve the exclusive power over it.

The plan of the Chamber of Deputies, according to Delgado, it will be that the corresponding commissions evaluate the proposal this week, before the end of the period, and send the text, with eventual modifications, to the Plenary.

Will be the Permanent Commission to call an Extraordinary Period for the deputies to meet to discuss, amend and eventually approve the proposal. If approved, it will go to the Senate.

In the Upper House, Ricardo Monreal, president of the Jucopo and coordinator of the Morenoite legislators, indicated that they will be prepared to receive the opinion of the Deputies, where they would also have to meet in an Extraordinary Period.