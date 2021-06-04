Chamber of Deputies, the bogeyman of dominant parties

MEXICO CITY.

In 1997, for the first time in more than 70 years, the ruling party lost its absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies. From those midterm elections until today, it has always been a rule that, in the post-presidential election, the political institute in power lost positions or control of San Lázaro.

This happened in 1997 with Ernesto Zedillo, in 2003 with Vicente Fox, in 2009 with Felipe Calderón and in 2015 with Enrique Peña Nieto. What happens on June 6 with the new integration of the Chamber of Deputies will validate the unwritten rule or maintain a correlation of forces where Morena and his allies retain control in San Lázaro.

Additionally, this 2021, the INE, based on its legal attributions, and endorsed by the Electoral Court, modified the formula with which the multi-member councils are awarded, in order to enforce the constitutional precept that no party may have more than 8% overrepresentation, with respect to the percentage of votes achieved.

IN 1988 THE TRANSITION BEGAN IN SAN LÁZARO

For the first time, in 1988, along with the presidential victory of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, in the election of the Chamber of Deputies the PRI was about to lose the absolute majority in San Lázaro, leaving only 52% of the seats. .

However, in the mid-term elections of 1991, thanks to the popularity that the government of Salinas de Gortari obtained for the use of public resources to establish social programs called “solidarity”, the PRI returned to regain absolute control in San Lázaro, and from 52% it went to 64% of the councils, a hegemonic situation that the tricolor never had again.

In 1994, at the same time as Ernesto Zedillo’s presidential election, the tricolor once again swept San Lázaro by obtaining 60% of the seats, a situation that would change dramatically three years later.

SINCE 1997, THE CAMERA HAS BEEN DIVIDED INTO THREE THIRD

As of the midterm elections of 1997 and as a result of the previous economic crisis, the ruling party, the PRI, suffered a setback in its power in the Chamber of Deputies, a year in which it reached 47% of the deputies with 239 seats. , while PRD and PAN achieved around 25% each.

In the presidential periods of the PAN, even when this party obtained the Executive Power, the PRI remained the main force in the Chamber of Deputies, although not with the hegemonic power that it held decades ago.

In 2000, the year in which the PRI lost the presidency to Vicente Fox, of the PAN, for the first time, the new ruling party did not obtain a majority in the Chamber of Deputies, as Acción Nacional reached only 41.2% of the seats.

And the unwritten rule was accentuated that, in the midterm elections, the ruling party lost power in San Lázaro in the midterm elections, and thus in 2003, the PAN achieved only 30.6% of popular representation, before the arriving PRI at 44.4%. Those were the years when the Chamber of Deputies was divided into three thirds.

Three years later, in 2006, the PAN, which remained in government with Felipe Calderón, obtained 41.2% of the seats, but three years later, in 2009, the ruling party fell back from a PRI that became the first legislative force with 47.7% of the seats, but no force has an absolute majority.

In 2012, when the PRI regained the Presidency with Enrique Peña Nieto, it achieved 42.4% representation in San Lázaro; in 2015 the rule was reconfirmed, losing 15 positions.

IN 2018 THE COMPLETE CAR RETURNED TO SAN LÁZARO

In 2018, even when Morena obtained 38.2% of the deputations, a large part of its militants who were nominated by the PT and the PES left those benches and went to the parliamentary group of the ruling party, which thus reached 49.4 % of the places.

Thus, Morena, together with its PET and PES allies, the Together We Will History coalition achieved 61.6% of the seats, but with the adherence to its Green Party project it approached 66% of the deputies, very close to the “ qualified majority ”(more than two-thirds of the votes) to reform the Constitution, a percentage that was not achieved in the Senate.

INE DECIDES TO STOP OVERREPRESENTATION

In March of this year, the INE approved new criteria for the allocation of multi-member deputies, so that no party has overrepresentation in the new Chamber of Deputies, and that the allocation of seats is a more faithful reflection of the percentage of the vote. .

The aim is to ensure that there are no distortions in the integration of the next legislature, in order to prevent the majority party, or the coalition of which it was part, from receiving a greater number of multi-member legislators, in order to reach an artificial majority, such as as happened in the 2012 and 2015 elections, with the PRI, and in 2018, with Morena.

In the composition of the Chamber of Deputies of the current Legislature, in 2018, the coalition Together We Will Make History (Morena, PT and Social Encounter) achieved 45.9% of the votes, but it was assigned 61.6% of the seats, which it meant an overrepresentation of 15.7 percent.

Similar situations occurred in years of previous legislative elections. In 2012, the PRI-Green Party coalition obtained 40.0% of the votes and 48.2% of the seats: exceeding the constitutional limit by just 0.2%. In 2015, the same coalition received 40.3% of the votes and 50% of the deputies, 9.7% more.

The Chamber of Deputies is made up of 500 legislators, 300 are elected by uninominal way, by winning the majority of the votes of one of the 300 electoral districts in which the country is divided.

Meanwhile, the other 200 places are distributed to the parties by proportional representation (multi-member), which is achieved according to the voting percentage of each party in the five electoral districts.

Since 1994, the Constitution established in its article 54 that no party may have more than 8% overrepresentation. For example, if a party has 35% of the vote, it must have a maximum of 43% of deputies with a relative majority and multi-member.

In no case, a political party may have a number of deputies for both principles that represent a percentage of the total of the Chamber that exceeds by eight points its percentage of the national vote cast, ”says section V of the article.

WANT TO PUT AN END TO CHAPULINEO IN THE BENCHES

The General Council of the INE approved by majority that, to distribute the multi-member councils, the candidates of the electoral coalitions that won a majority district will be counted to the party to which they are affiliated, not to the party that nominated them.

With this, it seeks to avoid a scenario like in 2018, when Morena, PT and PES obtained a valid vote as a whole of 45.9%, which meant 269 seats, but ended with 308 legislators, that is, 61.6%, thus exceeding the 8% overrepresentation established by law.

This happened because Morena was only attributed 106 majority deputies with electoral districts won, when in reality the candidates of that party who won the victory were 220, but 114 participated with the initials of the PT or the PES.

Thus, as Morena had “fewer districts won,” 85 multi-member deputies were assigned to it, to compensate for the percentage of voting obtained, which meant more than it was entitled to in real terms.

For this reason, now the rule approved by the INE established that the “effective affiliation” of each of the candidates who won a majority district will be verified, and it was checked that they were on the affiliate list of the political institute with a cut to the past 21 of March.

The victory will be counted in favor of the party with which the winning candidate has an effective affiliation, not the one that nominated them.

AMU