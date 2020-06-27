The legislators condemned the fact, but asked for a review of the current strategy of the Federal government (Photo: Iván Méndez / Cuartoscuro)

The Chamber of Deputies joined this Friday as practically all the political and social spheres of Mexico in the strong condemnation against the attack against the Secretary of Citizen Security From Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, by alleged members of organized crime.

At the same time, the opposition in the lower house asked to reconsider the federal authorities its security strategy, which has been one of the most criticized topics of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, because the rates of violence and insecurity have grown in recent years without pause, added to this unprecedented fact for the Mexican capital.

The legislative body, which has a majority of Morena, López Obrador’s party, she expressed solidarity with the government of Mexico City and with her head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, noting that both the federal president and the mayor have undertaken « a determined fight against crime and have developed a comprehensive strategy to reverse the deterioration in security that existed in the country’s capital. »

This devious attack is a cowardly reaction of organized crime that when its economic structure is affected and it is investigated and prosecuted according to law, it resorts to extreme violence

The attack occurred this Friday morning against the capital’s official García Harfuch (Photo: Luis Cortés / .)

García Harfuch, who was injured but, after being operated, is stable and out of danger, accused the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) of having been responsible for the failed attack, where two police elements died and a woman who was hit by fire and who was not related to the scene, occurred in the heart of Mexico City this Friday morning.

In the same tone as the official communication from the Chamber of Deputies, the legislator Juanita Guerra, President of the Public Security Commission, assured that the attack was « an attempt to stop the work of an official who has been characterized by his professionalism and dedicated work in favoring the conditions of peace and security ”.

« Although it must be recognized that the insecurity situation in the country is not easy, these facts are a clear sign that the government is making the right decisions regarding security. It is evident that the interests of crime are being disrupted and the causes of crime are being combated, and that this encourages reactions like this on the part of crime, ”he added.

The PAN deputy Mendoza Acevedo (bottom right) criticized López Obrador’s handling of the security issue (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

However, the opposition was not as generous with the praise. The deputy of the PAN (National Action Party), Luis Mendoza Acevedo, highlighted the « exemplary work » of the Secretariat of Citizen Security throughout the term of García Harfuch, since « there has been firmness in the intelligence work to stop the attacks of insecurity ».

However, Mendoza Acevedo indicated that he sees an “irresponsibility of President López Obrador, who had the right idea of ​​exhibiting Thursday at a press conference, the names and photos of criminal leaders in Mexico City, a situation that put the cartels on alert ”.

The PAN parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies, the main opposition in Congress, demanded meanwhile a change of direction, since “the strategy of appeasement against organized crime, on the part of the federal government, it has been a failure and the course must be rectified. ”

The PRD parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies also criticized the federal government’s strategy (Photo: PRD Deputies)

The PRD (Party of the Democratic Revolution), who they specified that « attacks like these exemplify the degree of impunity that organized crime has reached » and they reiterated their call to the Federal government to « review public security policy, particularly the operation of intelligence agencies. »

They also insisted on their called « urgent and unavoidable » to society to reject any action that has the ultimate goal of generating confusion, fear or intimidation and consequently promote impunity for those who, protected by violence, injure the country.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Step by step: this was the terrible CJNG attack against Omar García Harfuch in the heart of CDMX

Attack against Omar García Harfuch underscores the need to deepen our cooperation: US ambassador

This is a message for the president: analysts on the CJNG attack against Omar García Harfuch

Attack on García Harfuch is a reflection of the violence that the government has not been able to contain: Coparmex