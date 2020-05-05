Afterwards, it will be promulgated in a Congressional session, without the need for sanction by President Bolsonaro; base text had already been sliced ​​early in the evening

The Chamber of Deputies closed shortly before midnight on Tuesday, 5, the session in which the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 10/2020, known as “PEC of the War Budget”, voted in the first round, after reject all eight featured highlights. The basic text had already been approved in sliced ​​form early in the evening.

The proposal is expected to be voted in the second round this Tuesday, since the President of the House, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), announced the dismissal of the interstitium – the passage of five sessions of the Chamber between each round of the voting of a PEC – and called for a new extraordinary deliberative session for 11 am (Brasília time), with the “war budget” on the agenda.

The other matter on the agenda this Tuesday is Provisional Measure (MP) 915/19, which allows the sale of Union properties in bulk if there is a technical opinion indicating that there will be greater appreciation of the goods or that the negotiation of isolated land would be difficult or not recommended.

Among the last three highlights to PEC 10/2020 rejected on Monday, a change proposed by the Citizenship it sought to remove from the text the requirement that private securities whose purchase the Central Bank may consider had a credit risk rating equal to or higher than BB-. PT, on the other hand, tried unsuccessfully to include a ban on the distribution of profits and dividends by financial institutions from which the Central Bank eventually purchased private securities.

THE War Budget PEC it had already passed a vote in two rounds in the Chamber about a month ago, but it was changed after receiving the endorsement of the senators, on April 17, and, therefore, returned to its House of origin to be voted again in two rounds , with the approval of three fifths of the deputies (308). Then, it will be promulgated in a session of the National Congress, without the need for sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro.

