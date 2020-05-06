BRASILIA – From winner to loser. Amapá, State of the President of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM), lost R $ 286 million of the portion it would receive from the R $ 60 billion aid that the government will do to states and municipalities to confront the coronavirus.

The change in the distribution formula was a response from the Chamber, which in the vote on the bill changed the way the money was split in the vote on the emergency aid bill. Of the R $ 60 billion, R $ 10 billion will have to be used exclusively in health actions – R $ 7 billion for States and R $ 3 billion for municipalities.

Amapá, which was the second most benefited by the Senate bill, was the state that lost the most with voting on Tuesday, 5. The change in the Chamber allowed an increase of R $ 920 million for the Southeast States, affected by the previous model. São Paulo will keep most of the gain: R $ 783 million in cash reinforcement. The Northern States lost R $ 796 million of the transfer in relation to the text approved by the Senate.

With the support of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, Alcolumbre completely changed the project of the Chamber, which now imposed this change in the voting of the highlights. The bill will have to return to the Senate for a new vote, which Alcolumbre did not want.

The President of the Senate was the rapporteur of the project in the House and ended up privileging his State, placing Amapá at the top of the most benefited when compared to the number of inhabitants. The design of the office was criticized by deputies and senators.

The Novo party bench was responsible for presenting the change to the basic text that had already been approved by the plenary. The report mentioned four criteria adopted for sharing (the collection of ICMS, the State Participation Fund, population and Kandir Law), but does not detail the calculation formula.

The Novo was highlighted for establishing fairer distribution criteria. With this change, thes 40% of the R $ 7 billion expected to be apportioned between states will no longer take into account the ratio between the number of cases and the population of the states, to be distributed according to the absolute number of cases. For the party, this change corrects distortions generated by proportionality.

Amapá, with about 1,700 cases of covid-19 and 49 deaths, would receive proportionally more resources than São Paulo, with more than 32,000 contaminated and more than 2,600 killed by the disease. This is because the previous calculation established, among the criteria, the proportionality rate between population and number of cases. In the Novo’s assessment, other states that are on the verge of collapse, such as Rio de Janeiro, would also be harmed.

