This decision comes days after Jerome Powell, president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), stated that the country required greater efforts by the government and Congress. He added that the Fed’s rapid response to avoid the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus would be wasted if the Trump administration did not continue to take action.

Powell also indicated that the US economic recovery could take “momentum.”

To date, Congress has approved nearly $ 2.9 trillion to tackle Covid-19.

The funds have been earmarked to support American families, businesses, healthcare providers, and state and local governments.

Democrats in the House of Representatives were the ones who put forward the $ 3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, The Hill reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presented a $ 3 trillion aid package on Tuesday and called on Congress to be “generous” in helping out money-strapped states and people suffering from the Covid-19.

The Heroes Act provides nearly $ 1 trillion to tribal states, cities and governments to prevent layoffs, and another $ 200 billion in “pay for unhealthy work” to essential workers, according to a summary.

It also includes $ 1,200 in direct aid to people, at a rate of up to $ 6,000 per household, and another $ 75 billion would be for diagnostic tests.

Pelosi unveils new coronavirus aid package of more than $ 3 billion. Photo: .Images Democratic bloc leader Steny Hoyer said the bill put forward by his party “will be ready in time” to call lawmakers to vote in Washington.

“This is an unprecedented time in our history,” Hoyer said of the coronavirus outbreak and the shutdown of the economy. He said that Congress must act in an “unprecedented way.”

“I told the press that CARES 2 will be ready today, and the House will vote on the bill as soon as Friday. The legislation includes funds for state, local, and tribal governments; hospitals and health workers; USPS; rental and mortgage assistance; and more ”, he wrote on Twitter.

I told press that CARES 2 will be ready today, and the House will vote on the bill as early as Friday. The legislation includes funding for state, local, tribal governments; hospitals and health care workers; USPS; rental and mortgage assistance; and more. – Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) May 12, 2020

However, the bill will crash into a wall in the Senate.

Republican senators do not plan to vote on any rescue package until June, after the May 25 recess, when the war memorial is commemorated.

Republican majority bloc leader Mitch McConnell said there is no “urgency” to vote.

This new package, the fifth since March, is expected to carry a huge bill.

President Donald Trump has already signed nearly $ 3 trillion in aid approved by Congress.