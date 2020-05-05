BRASILIA – The Chamber approved this Tuesday, 5th, in a remote session, the basic text of the project that establishes financial aid from the Union for States and municipalities due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The package of measures provides for direct transfers of R $ 60 billion. However, the total estimated cost of the program is around R $ 120 billion for the Unity, because it also includes suspension of debts from regional governments to official banks and the Treasury.

The idea is to mitigate losses due to a drop in tax revenues, resulting from measures to contain the virus, such as the temporary closure of stores and companies.

To complete the vote, deputies still need to analyze suggested amendments, which are changes to the text. The basic text was approved by 437 votes in favor and 34 against.

The text had already been approved by deputies on April 15. Last Saturday, 2, it was modified by the Senate. Therefore, it undergoes a new analysis by the Chamber. After this phase, the text will have to go back to the Senate because there was a change in merit.

As a counterpart to the release of funds, the text prohibits local governments from adjusting the salary of civil servants until December 31, 2021.

The exception will be for health and public safety professionals directly involved in fighting the pandemic. Other categories were included by the Chamber, such as federal police, legislative police, criminal technicians and experts, socio-educational agents, public cleaning professionals and social assistance involved in coping with the disease.

The rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Pedro Paulo (DEM-RJ). it also presented an amendment specifying that it is prohibited to use federal funds transferred to states and municipalities to grant readjustments for these categories. In practice, regional governments that want to increase will have to use resources from another source.

The program establishes R $ 60 billion in transfers from the Union to states and municipalities to finance actions to combat the coronavirus. Approximately R $ 50.5 billion in savings estimated with the suspension of social security obligations and the payment of debts with the Federal Government and banks, such as BNDES and Caixa. Another R $ 10.6 billion in potential savings from the renegotiation of contracts with international organizations.

According to the text, of the R $ 60 billion foreseen in direct transfers to States and municipalities, R $ 10 billion are destined to actions in the area of ​​health and social assistance. Of these, R $ 7 billion will be transferred to the States. The division criterion will be a formula that considers the incidence rate of covid-2019 (40% by weight) and population (60% by weight). The other R $ 3 billion goes to municipalities. The distribution criterion will be the size of the population.

The apportionment of the other R $ 50 billion will obey the following calculation: 60% with the States (R $ 30 billion) and 40% with the municipalities (R $ 20 billion).

The new criteria for sharing resources for states and municipalities, defined by senators, displeased some parliamentarians – especially those in the Southeast, where states, proportionally, will receive less.

According to Budget Consultancy and Financial Inspection (Conof) of the Chamber, the states that will have the most transfers per capita are Roraima (R $ 798 per capita) and Amapá (R $ 733 per capita), state of Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who reported the text when it was processed in the Senate .

São Paulo, the state with the highest value in absolute terms (R $ 12.8 billion), will receive R $ 279 per capita. And Maranhão, which will have R $ 1.6 billion transferred by the Union, is the least receives considering the per capita criterion (R $ 224). The two states are among those facing a critical situation in facing the disease in the country.

In addition to the amendment that included other categories authorized to be readjusted, Pedro Paulo presented another amendment that includes the positions of advisor among those who can be replaced, without increasing expenditure, during the pandemic. According to the text, states and municipalities are prohibited from admitting or hiring personnel in the period, but they do save the replacement of leadership and management positions that do not entail an increase in expenses.

The rapporteur also anticipated, from December 2021 to December 2020, the end of the term for the suspension of debt refinancing of municipalities with Social Security, in addition to determining that the suspension be defined through regulation.

During the session, Pedro Paulo repeatedly reiterated that these are only editorial amendments. However, technicians from the Chamber estimate that, due to the change in merit, the text should return to the Senate for reanalysis.

Financial aid to states began to be discussed by Parliament more than a month ago. A first bill was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in April. The content was totally different from the content approved on Tuesday.

The initial proposal of the deputies recomposed, for six months, the losses of states and municipalities with the collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS, state) and with the Tax on Services (ISS, municipal).

The project, however, did not establish any counterpart on the part of the federated entities and received criticism from the government. The episode generated an exchange of public barbs between President Jair Bolsonaro and the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

When the proposal arrived in the Senate, there was a regimental maneuver and another project, authored by Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSDB-MG), was joined and started to be processed together.

The strategy meant that the progress of the matter was restarted, this time, by the Senate. With that, the House became the legislative reviewer, leaving the Senate with the final word.

This is because, in general, the processing of bills depends on the authorship of the proposal. If he is a deputy, he starts with the Chamber, the Senate reviews, but if he moves, he returns to the Chamber before going to sanction. If you are a senator, the way is the other way around. It starts with the Senate, goes to the Chamber and returns for reanalysis in case of changes.

In his opinion, the report’s rapporteur, Mr Pedro Paulo, criticized the Senate proposal. He said he preferred the work done by the Chamber.

The mayor also followed the same line and defended the approval of the text. He considered that, despite the divergences and the exchange of origin of the matter for the Senate, the main objective is to serve the states and municipalities and make sure that the “resources can arrive as soon as possible”.

