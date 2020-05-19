THE Chamber approved on Wednesday (13) the basic text of a bill that requires the use of masks in public and private places accessible to the population for the duration of the public health emergency caused by the new coronavirus. The proposal provides for a fine of R $ 300 for those who break the rule, and double that amount in case of recurrence.

The deputies are still voting on the highlights (proposals to change specific points of the project).

According to the text, the requirement also extends to public roads and transport. Those who do not comply with the measure can be fined up to R $ 300 or double, in cases of recurrence.

The penalty in this amount will be applied only if there are no state or municipal rules that establish an equal or similar fine.

The fine must be regulated by governors or mayors, who must establish which authorities will be responsible for supervising the use of the equipment and for collecting the amount.

The text also establishes that the public power may provide individual protection masks to economically vulnerable populations. The fine will not be charged in places where the government does not provide the masks to the vulnerable population.

The mandatory use of masks is waived for people with autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, sensory disabilities, or other disabilities that prevent them from using them properly, upon medical declaration.

The Executive Branch can run advertising campaigns informing the need to use masks and the correct way to dispose of them, obeying the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

The project deals specifically with establishments authorized to operate during the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the newsroom, these places must provide masks to employees and collaborators, even if made by hand, and other equipment, when the establishment works serving the public.

The fine in case of non-compliance will also be R $ 300 per employee or collaborator, or double that amount if there is a recurrence.

This obligation also applies to public bodies and entities. In this case, the text provides that the government must give preference to masks produced by hand, by seamstresses or other local producers “always observing the market price”

During the vote, deputies also approved an amendment that makes the use of masks mandatory for workers in prison establishments and compliance with socio-educational measures. The objective is to ensure that these employees are also entitled to receive masks from the public authorities.

The text also establishes that the fines should be used, mandatorily, to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil.

These values ​​must be made available on transparency portals or other advertising means, for accountability purposes.

