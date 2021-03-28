Challenges of the US with the world

Joe Biden, 78 years old, took office this Wednesday, January 20, as the 46th president of the United States, elected with the largest vote in the history of this country, now populated by more than 300 million people.

A member of the Democratic Party, he must deal with the shadow of a Republican candidate who has divided his organization, encouraging violent methods, far from the peace that today demands and builds the world. One of its tasks will be to rebuild international relations, which have been weakened by the previous administration.

Biden, vice president of his country during the presidency of Barack Obama, returns to the White House with the urgent task of addressing the health and economic crisis, counting on the majority of representatives in Congress and the support of Women, represented by Jill Biden , the new first lady and Kamala Harris, Vice President and the evident support of the youth in the amphorae.

Joe Biden, as a senator, built and reinforced his vocation for dialogue, rather than sterile confrontation. Today as head of state, he will be in a position to ensure that migration issues are dealt with under the rules and laws that govern human rights.

Biden is a citizen who, in his very close environment, has suffered the tragic effects of a traffic accident. His wife Neilia and their three-year-old daughter were killed by a truck loaded with corn that collided with their family’s car. The children – Beau, 3, and Hunter, 2, were seriously injured and hospitalized.

Biden will have to return to the Paris Agreement to fight climate change and to the World Health Organization, for example. To do this, he has experience during the leadership in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and met the important leaders of the world in the last 45 years, such as Xi Jingping.

The press, such as the BBC and Diario16, recall that in 1991 Biden voted against the Gulf War. But in 2003 he was in favor of the invasion of Iraq and later became a critic of the involvement of the United States in that country. Cautious in nature, he recommended that Obama not carry out the special forces operation that culminated in the death of Osama Bin Laden.

One of the new president’s commitments is to preserve and fulfill the feelings and needs of the militants who are part of Senator Sanders’ Democratic line, who in his Party’s Congress has a remarkable force that won greater support than the position from Mrs. Clinton.

For Latin America, the issue of migration should be approached as carefully as possible, and prevent the black hand of “republican” anarchy and the great interests of corporations from prospering. More than 60 million inhabitants currently live in the US.

Sign up for our newsletter