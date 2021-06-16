Challenges and opportunities for the materials sector according to Robeco

Robeco has been investing in sustainability, and since 2009 is when they integrate sustainability in all their investment processes.

Materials are an essential part of progress. As explained Pilar Garicano, CFA Executive Director of Robeco, “technological progress has to be aligned with sustainable development. We need better materials, smarter production systems, we need materials that recycle natural resources.”

At Robeco they identify some of the challenges faced by the materials sector, such as shortages, high emissions, interruption in supply chains, and the use of obsolete and polluting technologies.

The RobecoSAM Smart Materials Equities fund is related to five Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):

Objective 8: decent work and economic growth.

Objective 9: industry, innovation and infrastructures.

Objective 11: sustainable cities and communities.

Objective 12: responsible production and consumption.

Goal 13: climate action.

In addition, Pilar Garicano, CFA Executive Director of Robeco, explains that they classify the fund strategy in four large groups:

Finally, it should be noted that all the funds of the manager are aimed at investing in leaders who are capable of providing solutions to the great social and environmental challenges that lie ahead.