As the main attraction of the “Playing at Home” project, Zé Roberto and D’Alessandro took one of the greatest world classics to the video game screen. The virtual confrontation between Brazil and Argentina ended in a draw and the public won. The match, played on Sunday, raised R $ 256 thousand in donations that will go to CUFA’s Mothers of the Favela, which assists people affected by the social and economic impacts caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: Disclosure

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

“A classic like Brazil and Argentina always moves the fan and we are happy that we have mobilized so many people for a noble cause. I thank everyone who participated, as they not only had fun, but also helped to bring food and supplies to the homes of many families, who, at this moment, are even more vulnerable “, said former player Zé Roberto.

“We have seen many people experiencing difficulties and we need to help in some way. I would like to thank the guests, who donated a little of their time, but mainly to the people who watched and understood the proposal that a Brazil and Argentina can be a symbol of solidarity “, added D’Alessandro, captain of Internacional.

The event mobilized more than 100 thousand spectators on digital broadcast platforms. The event organizer believes that this has been one of the biggest broadcasts of a virtual football game in the world. “For sure, it will be a new transmission model for the games industry. In addition to the high number of people, who stopped to see the event, the engagement was absurd, with more than 80 million impressions generated on social networks”, celebrated Felipe Carvalho, CEO of KOEL.

The match ended, in the aggregate, tied by 3 to 3. In the first game, the Argentines won by 3 to 1. In the return, the Brazilian team gave the change by 2 to 0. Former UFC champion José Aldo, the players Matheus Henrique, from Grêmio, Victor Cuesta and Sarrafiore, from Internacional, were some of the participants who were part of the cause.



