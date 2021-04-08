Challenge Salou celebrates the international day of sport with the opening of registrations

04/08/2021 at 12:58 CEST

Yesterday, Tuesday, April 6, coinciding with the International Sports Day, CHALLENGESALOU opened registrations, with a promotional price for 24 hours, for its next edition that will be held on October 3, 2021.

This test of the international circuit CHALLENGEFAMILY is one of the most outstanding triathlon appointments. Participants will be able to choose between the modality Middle Distance (1.9km swimming, 90km cycling and 21.1km running) or Short Distance (1.9km swimming, 60km cycling and 11km running). A exclusive edition which, due to pandemic issues, will be limited to 1,000 people.

The finish line will be located in Plaça de les Comunitats Autònomes, the epicenter of triathlon all weekend. With a fast cycling circuit and a running race along the promenade, the race will not leave any participant indifferent. In addition, the test can be followed online via streaming.

It should be noted that the CHALLENGESALOU not only distributes € 25,000 in prizes, but it is also a qualifying event for the World Cup (THECHAMPIONSHIP) to be held in Samorin, Slovakia.

As a novelty, the CHALLENGESALOU 2021 will be part of the National Ranking of Medium and Long Distance Triathlon (FETRI) endowed with € 10,000 in prizes.

International consolidation

After exhausting and closing registrations in the last two editions, CHALLENGESALOU has consolidated its international prestige with a spectacular roster of triathletes that exceed 40 countries represented and with more than 70 professional triathletes who take the PRO start.

The Festival: activities all weekend

Beyond the short and medium distance triathlon, CHALLENGESALOU presents THEFESTIVAL, an offer of activities so that families can also live a unique experience and enjoy this wonderful sport that combines family and sport.

In addition to a fantastic free access Expo in the Resort La Siesta de Salou, on Friday afternoon there will be a “Meet & Greet & rdquor; with the best professional athletes of the test. On Saturday morning it will be the turn of the “Open Water & rdquor; swim event; the 4km family run“ Breakfast Run & rdquor; where the circuit and the “Junior Challenge & rdquor ;, the little ones’ foot race will be recognized. Later, the “Pasta Party & rdquor; and the “Challenge Women & rdquor; will complete the offer of activities on the day before CHALLENGE.