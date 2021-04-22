Challenge of champions between Rafa Nadal and Kei Nishikori today in the second round

Rafael Nadal returns today to the headquarters of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy wanting to take another step forward in his level. Out of his own conviction to progress daily and also because the opponent’s entity rises, at least by name, track record and quality. Opposite, the other champion in this edition’s box. The king of the eleven crowns is measured who covered his space during the seasonal crisis of 2014 and 2015, the Japanese Kei nishikori, a former ‘top ten’ who occupies the 39th place in the world at 31 years of age. A descent that has a lot to do with injuries, be they to the wrist or, more recently, to the elbow.

The Japanese has come back from two games against clay court specialists, the Argentine Guido pella and the chilean Cristian Garin. In Barcelona it becomes positive. Neither the defeat of Nadal in Monte Carlo nor the set yielded in his debut against Ilya Ivashka He misleads Nishikori about his reunion with Nadal on court.

Rafa is Rafa, I have never beaten him here or on land “

“Rafa is Rafa”, aim quickly. He analyzes that “Ivashka is a tough opponent in heavy conditions like this week. He has serve and punching power ”. And he concludes that the record does not invite optimism:“ I have never beaten Rafa here, not even on land. I will try to be more aggressive than usual ”, he concludes.

11-2, 5-0 record on clay

Rafa Nadal dominates the record with Kei Nishikori 11-2. It has full of victories on the ground, 5-0. The most recent date from Roland Garros 2019, when the Spaniard won 6-1, 6-1 and 6-3. At the end of Godó 2016 he regained hegemony in the tournament by dethroning the Asian 6-4, 7-5.

Before knowing if his opponent was Nishikori or Garín, Nadal considered that “I have to improve because they are tough rivals.” Trust in doing it. Without haste but also without unnecessary pauses. “I know it is a road that must be traveled, and I am in that process in these weeks until Roland Garros to reach the highest level as soon as possible. I think I’m not far away ”.

His intention is to reach it in Barcelona, ​​although he prefers to be cautious. More after the difficulties encountered to subdue Ilya Ivashka. “It was a game that had to be saved whatever it was. In general it was a difficult game, but I already said that after a defeat there are days of doubts ”.

He tries in training, liking what he feels, but he has not just transferred that work to competition, as is usually the case in his career. “I have trained better than I have played, but in the game I have gone from less to more, which is positive,” he says.

“Having another opportunity to improve is very important for me,” says Rafa Nadal. Lumbar pain prevented him from competing in the ATP Cup. After falling in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open he did not compete again until last week. You need to compete. Take on a new and interesting test.