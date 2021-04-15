Challenge Mbappé? City footballer publishes a controversial tweet that he later deleted

After winning against Borussia Dortmund and thus obtaining their place in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, the players were remarkably excited. However, A controversy arose on social networks for a controversial tweet that was later deleted.

The controversy arose for inciting Mbappé who will face Manceshter City in said semifinal. The protagonist of the tweet was Phil Foden, who tagged the Frenchman and asked if he was ready.

Foden’s tweet.

The tweet quickly went viral, to the point that the City player had to delete the post from Twitter. However, there is a possibility that it was not directly Phil Foden who published his tweet but the image company hired by the footballer.

Many players they hire image companies to help them run their social networks, this in order that they are always active publishing despite the tight schedule that the footballers carry.

In this sense, it is possible that the image company that runs Foden’s networks was the one who uploaded the tweet, which caused annoyance to the player and his environment and for this reason the publication was deleted after a few minutes.

Has Mbappé seen the tweet? Most likely yes, and if not, the information must have reached your ears. How will the French sit down? Without a doubt, the best response from the PSG player will be on the field.

The first leg between PSG and Manchester City will be played on Tuesday, April 27 at the Parc des Princes, while the return match will be played on Wednesday, May 4 at the Etihad Stadium.