Mexico is already one of the 10 countries with the most deaths from Covid-19 in the world. In this quarantine, various sectors of the economy have had to stop or modify their processes and one of them is digital banking.

According to Oriol Ros, director of corporate development for Latinia, financial institutions know that they must modernize day by day to be able to compete with the new agents that provide financial services like Amazon.

“The true digital transformation happens when you launch a different way of doing things. In that sense, if the current pandemic situation has one good thing, it is that financial institutions are having to close offices these days when they were regularly open and people have to interact with their bank only through digital channels, “said Oriol Ros.

One of the sectors that is Adapting to that change are older adults when using applications or bank pages.

“When I taught my father how to use the application from his bank, he said, ‘Hey Oriol, this is what I have to do in the bank and there is also a line. All this process that my father carried out, is being done by millions of people, because money is the most intimate thing, ”said Ros.

“The endemic accelerated this trip that banks have been stumbling for years“He emphasized.

Even online sales have seen exponential growth right now.

According to the consulting firm KantarWorldPanel., Mexico was the country that added the most buyers and quintupled its penetration in the electronic commerce channel in Latin America in recent weeks due to home confinement derived from contingency measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Service

For the director of corporate development of Latinia, now the bank has the opportunity thanks to the Covid-19, what he must do is “Show absolute excellence in the provision of service”.

“Today channels such as notifications are on the front line, they are no longer the second option. It is the only reality that the client has at the moment to interact with his bank ”, highlighted Oriol Ros.

Messaging is solving problems since “there are many and many simple operations that are being attempted through the call center that can and are being done in addition to the bidirectionality of the message and notificationsOriol Ros stressed.

Real-time messages to offer different benefit options for customers are being done via two-way notification.

“That system must be very well arranged. Until now they were the alternative and now they are the pilots. All the lights have hit the digital channels and only the best prepared will be able to bear it, ”said Ros.

Latinia, a software manufacturer specialized in the development of infrastructure products for financial notifications, moves 3 billion notifications a year from clients such as Santander, Banconorte, BanCoppel, Afirme and BanBajío.

From January to March they have seen a 23% growth in notifications.

