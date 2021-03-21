Chainlink price remains bullish and on-chain data indicates the rally is healthy

Despite the difficulty that the crypto market is having to resume its trend, participants are still not showing worrying signs. In the case of Chainlink’s price, the trend is totally bullish, and it may soon surprise us with significant gains.

At the time of this writing, LINK is trading at $ 29.74, accumulating a loss of 2.6% in the last 24 hours.

Even though we are seeing slight losses over the last few days, the incredible previous bullish strength that the market brings, more chain data indicating that the rally is healthy, tells us that we should continue to see a bullish continuation in the near future.

The sum of the total daily value of transactions on Chainlink, recently reached an all-time high of more than $ 800 million. Now after a setback, this figure today hovers around $ 550 million, but even so it is still evidence of an incredible growth in the volume of transactions in said network during the last months.

Average total sum of daily transfers in Chainlink. Source: Coinmetrics.

On the other hand, another indicator that can be used to know the adoption of the network is the number of active addresses. In the case of Chainlink, this figure has also been growing steadily, with some interesting peaks due to excess volatility.

Today the number of active addresses on this network is 8,971, a quite revealing figure if we compare it with the 2,152 that existed exactly 1 year ago.

Active addresses in Chainlink network. Source: Coinmetrics.

With increasingly higher lows and highs seen from Chainlink’s weekly chart, it is more than evident that the price trend is bullish. For this reason, no matter how much we see the price decline, purchases should always be prioritized.

During the last weeks the price rally has shown some weakness, but so far the behavior does not seem more than a simple break before continuing to rise.

Recently the price sought the immediate support zone around $ 22.50, and from there it has been showing bearish rejection. This behavior speaks to us of the possibility that a new impulse is about to start from the current point.

In case we see a break of the support at $ 22.50, an unlikely scenario at the moment, we would see a search for the next levels of demand, the first at $ 18.80, and the second at $ 16.50.

Knowing that the trend is undoubtedly bullish in both the long and medium term, Chainlink should look for new all-time highs in the near future.

As we are in uncharted territory, there is no resistance that can hold back the price after breaking the previous high. If we talk about goals, the round numbers is where we could see profit taking ($ 40- $ 45- $ 50)

Chainlink shows a totally bullish trend from the weekly chart. Source: TradingView

LINK needs to ditch resistance at $ 31.85

When we go down to the daily chart we notice that the price has been quite asleep, locked in a small lateral range with resistance at $ 31.85 and support at $ 27.70.

In order for us to see a bullish continuation from the point where the price is currently, the resistance at $ 31.85 must be crossed, which would give way to a search for the previous maximum near $ 34.75, but knowing that we would be seeing the resumption of a major trend, that resistance may not be an obstacle for a long time.

LINK price vs USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

