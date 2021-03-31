Compartir

Due to its decline in market value, Wire has been pushed out of the top ten B and CoinMarketCap cryptocurrencies list. Chainlink (LINK) is currently ranked No. 11 with a market cap of $ 11,703,931,788.

However, it still offers generous returns for investors, which have increased by 1,285.5% in one year.

Although Chainlink is down nearly 24% from its all-time high (ATH) of $ 36.89 on February 20, the drop is not that steep. Currently, the price of LINK has recovered a bit. At the time of writing, LINK is trading at $ 28.13.

Source: Glassnode

According to Glassnode, Chainlink’s liquidity is trending down. The number of exchange deposits for LINK has reached a minimum of four months. This indicates that fewer and fewer investors have bought LINK recently.

Low trading volume may not guarantee that the LINK price trend will develop in one direction steadily. However, the lower liquidity also shows that sellers have insufficient power.

The sharp rise in Bitcoin will help drive the Chainlink price higher. It still has a chance to touch its all-time high (ATH) as most technical indicators show signs of optimism today.

Chainlink Price Analysis (LINK)

Source: LINK / USD Daily via TradingView

Judging from a previous daily candlestick chart, Chainlink (LINK) shows the strong selling pressure in mid-March, causing the value of the cryptocurrency asset to fall to a low support level of $ 23.73 on the 24th of March. March. However, the LINK price has shown bullish momentum and the price rose. Does this mean that the LINK downtrend is over?

Investors should not take this lightly. Although the MACD indicator has almost rallied below the zero axes, which is a sign of a bullish crossover formation. But the current LINK price has yet to hold firm 20-Exponential Moving Average (20-EMA) of $ 27.86.

If LINK / USD could hold firmly at the 20-EMA today, then it is likely to trigger a large number of buy orders, which will push the price up to the $ 31.85 resistance level in the near term. If LINK / USD can break above this resistance level, it will allow the altcoin to test its all-time high of $ 36.89.

The Stochastic Relative Strength Index indicates that this altcoin has held roughly close to the 50 mark break-even zone and has not fallen into the oversold zone. The uptrend of the indicator indicates that the buyer supports the current price level.

Conversely, if the bulls fail to defend the 20-EMA, the LINK / USD currency pair may drop from this level to test the $ 24.87 support line.

Image Source: Shutterstock