Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis for April

Chainlink (LINK) price has extended its bull run above $ 40 this week as institutional investors such as Graph Blockchain continued to invest in popular digital assets.

Fundamental Analysis: Graph Blockchain Assigns $ 500,000 to LINK

Graph Blockchain Inc. has announced that it has implemented the final leg on Chainlink’s LINK token, marking its third token acquisition. After announcing the $ 2 million deployments on April 6, Graph has invested the final half million dollar tranche in LINK.

"We are very excited to roll out funds on our third token purchase. We strongly believe that Link will appreciate in value given that it has a substantial market capitalization of over $ 13 billion, a fixed supply, and arguably the most important piece of infrastructure. Graph understands first-hand how valuable the bridge between on-chain and off-chain data sources is for smart contracts and Chainlink is the best solution on the market, "said Paul Haber, CEO of Graph Blockchain.

Before buying LINK, Graph had invested $ 1 million of its equity in Polkadot (DOT) and $ 500,000 in Cardano (ADA) through its wholly-owned cryptocurrency division Babbage Mining Corp.

“As we expand the crypto portfolio, Graph’s added value will include the ability to leverage crypto acquisitions to build a diversified crypto company within a public company,” Haber said.

Graph Blockchain is a company that develops high-performance blockchain solutions that include consulting and data analysis services. Chainlink, on the other hand, is a decentralized Oracle network that sends data outside the blockchain to smart contracts. In other words, it serves as a bridge between smart contracts and external data or the outside world.

Technical Analysis: New All-Time Highs

Chainlink’s price is up around 25% this week to comfortably trade above the $ 40 level. This week marks the third consecutive week of earnings for LINK with the market capitalization of the digital asset almost doubling since the end of March.

Chainlink Daily Chart (LINK) (TradingView)

In the future, cryptocurrency traders looking to buy LINK tokens are likely to target the Fibonacci extension line from 161.8% to $ 46.80. On the downside, the previous record of $ 36.90 will provide support if price action turns back from these levels.

Resume

Graph Blockchain said it allocated $ 500,000 of its equity capital to the LINK token, after deploying $ 1.5 million in DOT and ADA several days ago. LINK’s price has continued to rise in recent days to record new all-time highs above the $ 44 mark.