There are many occasions when, if we are accompanied, on a plane trip, for example, we would rather play something with the person who is accompanying us instead of doing it alone. And the truth is that there are a good number of games that they can play two people in the same mobile, difficult as it may seem a priori.

And today we come to talk about one of those games in which two people can play on the same mobile, its name is Chain Reaction, and after trying it for a while, I can assure you that is the ideal game to get your friends out of their boxes, Let’s take a look!

Chain Reaction, the logic game to play with friends offline

Chain Reaction is that logic game you were looking for to play offline locally with your friends. That is, playing two people with the same mobile phone, even if it is not connected to the internet, an ideal thing that allows you to even use it while traveling by plane. And now I will explain how to play.

Well, we start from the basis that each player has a color, and that the game takes place in a table with many quadrants, and each time you press, you will deposit a ball in the square in question. So far everything clear. The main objective of the game is eliminate the opposing player by absorbing his balls.

And this is done in a simple way. You must accumulate three balls in the same position, and, when going to put the fourth, four balls of your color will come out, each towards a cardinal point, absorbing – and adding – whatever is in place.

As you can see, it is a logic game, in which you must plan each action to be superior to your opponent. The interesting thing about the game is that, as its name indicates, you can provoke a chain reaction, which causes a single movement can make a lot of your balls shoot out, and turn those of the opponent into yours, and in turn these also go off.

As a recommendation, I will tell you to try and play it. It’s one of those games that is best understood when you play a couple of games, And I assure you that it will be able to destroy the nerves of your friends and of every person you play against. Although, be careful, since in this game, you can almost never give a game by winning or losing, since the results are unpredictable.

This game is totally free, it takes up very little, only 2.7 MB, and it can also be played even if there is no internet. Even can be played on the same mobile by more than two people, so if you are with several friends, you can all play. Although, yes, from Andro4all we are not responsible for the friendships and relationships that this game breaks, we already warn you that it can end the patience of your loved ones.

