Rede, Itaú Unibanco’s electronic payments arm, said on Friday that it had anticipated about 600 million reais to bars and restaurants in the first half of April, in partnership with the iFood meal ordering platform.

Image of an empty restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic in São Paulo. 3/19/2020. REUTERS / Rahel Patrasso

According to the Network, the amount represents about a quarter of the total amount expected to be passed on to merchants in the sector, involving approximately 145 thousand establishments in the country.

According to the company, the amounts were transferred free of charge to customers on the platform within seven days.

“The initiative (…) is as part of the mobilization of iFood and Rede to support establishments in this pandemic period,” said Rede in a statement, explaining that the figures refer to sales from March to May and that expectations is to inject up to 2.5 billion reais in advance.

“In the short term, the interruption of cash flow may have more severe effects than the lack of profit on business,” stated in the note the President of the Network, Marcos Magalhães.

Days ago, the National Association of Restaurants (ANR) stated that the layoffs in the sector may have already surpassed one million workers in the country, amid the quarantines imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

