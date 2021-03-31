Chael Sonnen thinks Jon Jones doesn’t want to face Francis Ngannou

By Edwin Pérez – Francis Ngannou became heavyweight champion by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the main event at UFC 260, an event that took place last weekend. Now Ngannou’s first title defense is expected to be against former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

In the immediate aftermath of Ngannou’s win over Miocic, Jones revealed via Twitter that he had every intention of meeting Ngannou. However, the negotiations between Jones and the UFC are not on the right track, and Jones himself even asked the Octagon company to release him from his contract.

Ngannou vs. Jones would undoubtedly be a Pay-Per-View bestseller, and it seems that with his statements Jones only wants to seize the moment to secure the highest possible payment. But in social networks his continuous complaints have not gone down very well, and it is usual for fans to comment that Jones is being difficult because he is actually afraid of fighting with Ngannou.

Retired fighter, MMA analyst and former opponent of Jones, Chael Sonnen, referred to this issue in the program of ESPN post-UFC 260. Sonnen is one of those who believe Jones is saying all those things because he doesn’t want to face Francis Ngannou (via BJPenn.com):

“Well, when Jon Jones says show him the money, just like anyone else who says it, what they mean is that they don’t want to fight. Just because he doesn’t want to face it doesn’t mean he won’t face it. Jon Jones is a competitor and if you corner him, he will go out to fight. “ “Look, I like the speed of Jones, I like the length of Jon Jones, I don’t think Jon Jones is going to move in circles around that big man. I think he’s going to start dismantling it and has the scope to do it. I saw that wrestling exchange too, and if Jones can pull off the single leg, he could take it to the floor. However, if the big man, champion Ngannou, can fend off Jones’ takedowns, Francis will knock him out. “

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062