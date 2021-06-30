Chael Sonnen thinks he knows why Chimaev refused to fight Rockhold

Chael Sonnen thinks he knows why Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t want to fight Luke Rockhold.

Fighting fans They have been waiting for Chimaev’s return, which is a rising promise. The Russian-born Swedish “bully” missed the biggest fight of his young professional MMA career against Leon Edwards due to COVID-19.

The good news is that Chimaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has revealed that his fighter is already one hundred percent healthy and ready to return.

Rockhold, former UFC middleweight champion, told Ariel Helwani that He was offered a main event fight with Chimaev for August 28. The former 185-pound champion claims Chimaev turned down the fight. On his YouTube channel, Sonnen shared his theory as to why Chimaev won’t fight in the Octagon with Rockhold

«He (Khamzat Chimaev) comes from a very serious and very public case of COVID, where he did not know if he would fight again, he did not know if he could train again. He had respiratory problems. I was struck by the moment this guy returns. You have to be responsible »

«When you live a character and that character has become popular, it is very difficult. You are going to protect that identity with whatever you can do. It’s very responsible for him to step in and say ‘guys, everything you’re saying is great. I must have three rounds. I just went through something I could barely breathe and that’s without exercising. He was sitting perfectly still. He was lying on the bed and could barely breathe. I have to have three rounds. ‘

Sonnen says he feels that ultimately Chimaev is not to be criticized for playing it safe on his return.

«I remember reading what was happening and thinking ‘when he comes back, he has to be careful not to go to the main event’. I don’t think we should demote him for that. «

