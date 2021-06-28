Chael Sonnen thinks Conor McGregor should go back to “cheeky trash talk”

Former UFC star and current YouTube personality, Chael Sonnen, thinks Conor McGregor needs to force the situation with his spectacular trash talk and mind games before his fight against top lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier They are scheduled to complete their trilogy at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas.. It is expected to be one of the best-selling payout events in UFC history, with a card ending with McGregor vs. Poirier 3.

Sonnen has remained in the spotlight since his retirement from MMA following his loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222. He has built a large following through his YouTube channel “Bad Guy Inc.” Y still prevalent on ESPN broadcasts as an analyst before and after matches.

During a recent segment on his podcast, Sonnen previewed the upcoming McGregor vs. Poirier and believes that “The Notorious” needs to go back to its old ways when it comes to mind warfare.

“When Conor started the PR tour (for UFC 257), and stopped doing those things, stopped being cheeky, it was not just a disappointment for us fans who enjoy that merchandise that Conor brings to the table, that enjoy entertainment. He also stopped putting that pressure on himself, ”Sonnen said.

But it was also a significant difference whether Conor is aware of it or not. Saying some of those things isn’t just good for ticket sales. Saying those things is not good just to make your opponent question it. Saying those things is what prepares you to go out and act on it.«.

Mcgregor chose to take the most respectful approach towards Poirier before his last fight at UFC 257. McGregor lost by TKO in the second round and many believed that he was not the same as always in the preparation of the fight.

McGregor and Poirier have had their share of hostility on social media in recent months. It all started when Poirier accused McGregor of not fulfilling his previous promise of a donation to his foundation “The Good Fight.”

UFC 264 is a few weeks away and all eyes will be on the top two lightweight contenders while promoting their next fight during fight week with the media and the pre-fight press conference.

