Chael Sonnen justifies comments from Conor McGregor

Former UFC middleweight title contender and current commentator, Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor’s comments after the fight at UFC 264 are being exaggerated by the general public.

The controversy stems from the McGregor’s comments during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan while receiving medical attention after he broke his left leg in the closing seconds of the first round against Dustin Poirier.

A furious McGregor attacked Poirier and his wife in the Octagon just minutes after the official decision was read. like a medical stoppage victory for Poirier. Despite the awkward and offensive tone behind McGregor’s comments, Sonnen defended The Notorious for continuing to promote himself despite unusual circumstances..

Think about it if you’re in Conor’s place, Sonnen said. «Your leg is broken and you know right now at this moment, the truth: that it is my career has just changed. Whether it’s over forever or not it’s gonna be one hell of a way back. Go after Dustin’s wife, I could understand that that’s out of place«

“The guys after the victories deal with an adrenaline rush. Imagine the slump you would have if you were in Conor’s place. Trying to judge Conor for not being happy with the situation, for the words he has used, I don’t know if that’s the case. Take a break for the hatred you have towards Conor McGregor«.

Before the fight at UFC 264, McGregor had said multiple times that he intended to send Poirier on a stretcher when they fought.. But after he was the one to go out on the stretcher after suffering a broken tibia, fans and critics throughout the MMA community called it “karma” when referring to McGregor’s situation.

