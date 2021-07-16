Chael Sonnen explains why McGregor vs Poirier 4 is an unnecessary fight

Former UFC middleweight title contender, Chael Sonnen explained why a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is unnecessary.

Poirier defeated McGregor by TKO (medical stoppage) in the first round to win the trilogy between the two staunch rivals with a score of 2-1. Following the trilogy fight, there have been some suggestions that the UFC could repeat the fight for a fourth time due to the strange way it ended. However, if you ask Sonnen, the fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier is unnecessary based on what we’ve seen of them so far.

Speaking to Max Kellerman after UFC 264, Sonnen explained why he thinks a fourth meeting between “The Diamond” and “Notorious” makes no sense in his opinion.. In Sonnen’s opinion, we’ve already seen these two fight enough by now to know that Poirier is the best martial artist, and therefore we don’t need to see them fight again.

«There was nothing in those five minutes that we saw that was competitive. You used to be able to really count on Conor McGregor, and by the way, I’m not kicking a guy when he’s down, I’m just discussing what I saw. You used to count on Conor to win the standing part and (he was a) really tough guy to take down and you could never keep it there if you got it there. These are things you could count on, ”Sonnen said.

«He ain’t winning any of these fights, and I do not bring that up to disparage it, I bring it up to tell you that there is no need, at least from a competitive architecture, there’s nothing here to justify seeing these guys do it again«.

