Chael Sonnen defends UFC and Dana White for pay to fighters

The UFC and Dana White have been criticized many times for the payment they make to fighters. It is not a new conversation but comes from several years ago. In 2019 the president replied in this way to a fan’s criticism: «First of all, You’re an IdiotLet’s start there. You don’t know how much the fighters charge. Everybody wants more money, everybody needs more money, it will always be a problem«.

But Chael Sonnen now comes to his defense. While speaking on his YouTube channel the former fighter said: «The person who believed that the fighters were being exploited and not being paid enough was Dana. And now they’re trying to use the same argument that he used and act like he’s doing something wrong. When I first fought in the UFC, it was 2005. They paid me $, 000 to introduce myself and $ 2,000 to win. I couldn’t believe how much money I had in my pocket when I received that check. $ 2,000 in 2005 ″.

Keep going: “The minimum wage right now is $ 12,000. The minimum is now six times more. I will give two tickets to anyone who shows me any company in the world that is paying six times more right now than it was paying 15 years ago. If you can show me that they pay a minimum of six times what they paid just 15 years ago, I would get you two spectacular tickets to whatever UFC event you would like to attend, ”concludes Sonnen.

