Chael Sonnen defends Dana White and UFC on salary issue

Former UFC 185-pound contender and current MMA analyst Chael Sonen defends the UFC and its president, Dana White, on the payments received by the fighters in the promotion.

Sonnen adds his opinion to the hot topic in the world of MMA: payments to fighters. Many fighters are looking for a bigger piece of the pie as the sport continues to grow. This situation becomes more complex when YouTuber Jake Paul shows how much money he makes. To the liking of some, and the dislike of many others, Paul has amassed large amounts of money in a few boxing “fights”.

Through his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen spoke about payments to fighters within the UFC. The former fighter defended the biggest MMA promoter in the world. In addition, also to its president Dana White on the issue of how much they pay their fighters. For example, Sonnen pointed out that the minimum pay structure for a UFC rookie is $ 12,000 to show up and another $ 12,000 to win.

However, Sonnen says that in 2005 when he was fighting in the UFC things were very different. At that time a rookie fighter only received $ 2,000 for showing up and $ 2,000 for winning. For Chael, the fact that the minimum has increased 6 times more is proof of evolution.

“The person who believes that fighters were exploited and not paid enough is Dana. And now they are trying to use the same argument that he brought to the fore and act like he is doing something wrong. When I first fought in the UFC, the year was 2005. I was paid $ 2,000 to show up and $ 2,000 to win. I couldn’t believe how much money I had in my pocket when I got the check, $ 2,000 in 2005. “

Sonnen avoids going into detail about how much money the developer makes. However, the notable salary increase at the basic level stands out.