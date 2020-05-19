Chael Sonnen does not rule out Conor McGregor as the number one contender for the UFC welterweight title. McGregor has his sights set on becoming a two-time UFC lightweight champion. In addition to that, the “Notorious” has stated that it will also search for the 170 pound gold. McGregor’s last fight was played at welterweight.

McGregor recently participated in a Twitter protest where he called several light weights. However, Sonnen is not convinced that the Irishman will fight 155 pounds later. Instead, he believes that a fight against Jorge Masvidal or the trilogy with Nate Díaz makes sense.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sonnen said McGregor may have a shot at the UFC welterweight title. and that’s an idea that doesn’t seem crazy

“I think he will fight in 170 and I think it could be argued that Conor is the number one contender in 170. Look, if they do it against Usman or Masvidal, and I hope they do it and I hope that everything is resolved and that we are only seeing some game here. I think that’s really the right fight to do. I’m not sure you can’t tell that Conor isn’t next in line. There are a number of good arguments, Leon Edwards comes to mind, you always have T-Wood (Tyron Woodley) there, Colby Covington ”

“Conor’s name is as good as any I just shot. The boy has won three world championships. He is a champion-champion-champion, he has won so many world championships that he has forgotten the interim title. I was there the night he beat Chad Mendes, I was there when they put that around his waist. It has three world championships. Don’t tell me that Conor McGregor doesn’t care, he does ”

At present, Neither welterweight champion Kamaru Usman nor Conor McGregor have reserved bouts. So maybe Chael Sonnen’s explanation makes some sense since the two have talked about each other in the past.