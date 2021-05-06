Chadwick Boseman did not win the Oscar for best actor

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous award 0:46

(CNN) – The producers of this year’s Academy Awards promised they would be like a movie. They may want to consider a new filming of the ending. Chadwick Boseman had been highly favored to win in the best actor category for his role as a troubled trumpeter in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” But he did not win.

The actor passed away last August after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

Instead, the Oscar went to Sir Anthony Hopkins for his portrayal of a man battling dementia in the movie “The Father.”

The category closed out Sunday’s show and Hopkins was not present at the awards ceremony to accept the award, resulting in an abrupt end to the night.

Had he won posthumously, it would have been Boseman’s first and last acting Oscars, as the film was his last on-screen work.

Other awards shows had already recognized his performance.

Boseman and his “Ma Rainey” co-star Viola Davis made history at this year’s SAG Awards after becoming the first black man and woman to win the award for best lead actor and actress in the same year.

Chadwick Bosema also won a Golden Globe, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a NAACP Image Award for the role.

And while 83-year-old Hopkins is now the oldest artist to win an Oscar in an acting category, his triumph landed with a thud on social media given the love for Chadwick Boseman and the hope that be honored.

“Dear Academy, is this a La La Land moment?” Actress and producer Roxy Striar tweeted, referring to the 2017 best picture confusion when “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the winner on instead of «Moonlight».

