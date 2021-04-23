Chadwick Boseman could win a posthumous Oscar

The actor worked on the character while receiving treatment for a cancer unknown to the rest of the team. Not even Davis herself was aware of her partner’s illness, whom she noted with extreme fatigue during breaks that disappeared as soon as the cameras began to film, she confessed after her death.

“Chadwick, there are no words to express my devastation for losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity. It was an honor to work with you, to meet you,” the actress wrote upon hearing the tragic news.

Chadwick Boseman (Shutterstock)

Since then his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, has accepted all honors on his behalf.

“He would have said something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify the little voice that is in all of us (…) I don’t have his words, but we have to take every moment to celebrate with those we love,” he said through tears. during the Golden Globes.

The Oscar would recognize a remarkable performance and also pay tribute to an actor who became an icon in the black community for bringing the superhero “Black Panther” to life in the powerful Marvel saga.