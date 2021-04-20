Chad President Killed Hours After Re-election During Armed Attack By Country Rebels

Chad President Idriss Déby has died of combat wounds in the framework of the offensive launched last week by the rebel coalition Front for Alternation and Concord in Chad (FACT) in the north of the country, as confirmed by the Army.

The Army has indicated that Déby has died “defending territorial integrity on the battlefield”. “We announce with great regret the death this Tuesday, April 20, of the Marshal of Chad and head of state,” he said, in a statement read on state television.

The announcement came a day after the government assured that the fighting had resulted in the death of five soldiers and “more than 300” neutralized “rebels.” Hours later the news portal Toubou Media indicated that Déby had been injured in the clashes, without the authorities commenting on the matter.

The Chadian electoral commission confirmed on Monday Déby’s victory in the April 11 presidential elections., in which he obtained a sixth term as head of the African country with about 80 percent of the votes, amid the call for a boycott by the opposition for the repression and the elimination of candidacies.

Déby, who came to power in 1990 through a coup against the dictator Hissène Habré, has since won every election and amended the Constitution twice in order to continue appearing at the polls, including one in 2005 to end the two-term limit, reimposed in 2018, without being affected, so he could continue in office until 2033.

Likewise, it is considered as a key player on the African board, a crucial ally in the fight against jihadists in the Sahel, which has allowed him to forge alliances with Western countries that have given him support and fundamental funding to stay in power.