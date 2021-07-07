Chad Mendes suggests a possible return to the Octagon: “The itch is getting stronger”

Former UFC featherweight title contender, Chad Mendes, has stated that the desire to return to the octagon is “getting stronger”.

Mendes, to this day, is considered one of the best featherweights of all time in the UFC, despite never having gotten the gold. Besides some great victories over the likes of Cub Swanson and Ricardo Lamas, He has also fought for a UFC world title three times., including memorable wars against the likes of José Aldo and Conor McGregor.

Mendes returned to the promotion in 2018 after a suspension and got back to work with a good win over Myles Jury. Then however ended the year with a loss to Alexander Volkanovski, before announcing his official retirement from mixed martial arts.

The withdrawal seemed to be sincere, but two and a half years later, is contemplating a return.

«Another hard boxing session with @ joey_rodriguez916 crushed !!!Timing, power, footwork and speed have come together in recent weeks! I love the boxing style of @miketyson and @canelo. The itch is getting stronger. I may have to start talking about some numbers soon … .. »

In terms of entertainment value, there are few featherweights that can deliver as good results as Chad Mendes. He’s fast, he’s strong, and he knows how to take the fight in multiple different directions. If you decide to return, the rest of the 145 pound contenders better watch out.

It is likely that Mendes will be watching closely later this year when his enemy Volkanovski takes on Brian Ortega. with the UFC featherweight title at stake.

