2020 has been a black year not only due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also because this year several figures of wrestling have died and have left an important mark on this show sport, but especially in recent weeks it has dressed mourning the pancracy, this weekend Rogelio de la Paz better known as Avenging Shadow and Víctor Manuel Góngora Cisneros who gave life to El Chacho Herod left for the heavenly arena.

Avenging Shadow (1931-2020)

Rogelio de la Paz began his career as a fighter in the 1950s using his own name but later adopted the character of Avenging Shadow derived from the character of the same name whose eponymous movie came out in 1956, also the continuous character in movies, but was also turned into controversy due to the similar team that had the Ray of Jalisco and even claiming for plagiarism. Although the cause of his death has not been made official, the gladiator’s family confirmed his death.

⚫ LA VENGADORA SHADOW REST IN PEACE ⚫ The CMLL joins the grief that the family struggles for the sensitive death of Mr. Rogelio de la Paz, better known as “The Shadow Avenger”, who had an outstanding career in the history of this sport. pic.twitter.com/6DEDVGacXf – CMLL Wrestling (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 14, 2020

Chacho Herod (1950-2020)

The born in Monclova Coahuila was one of the most outstanding rude of his time, he was a disciple of Cuautémoc el Diablo Velazco, his only presence imposed in the ring and he was a fighter who faced the best of the fighting deck such as a Holy, Blue demon or a Hurricane Ramírez and that I also achieve internationalization by fighting in North America, as well as Europe and Japan. His son and follower of his dynasty Herod Jr. confirmed through his social networks the death of his father and also thanked the public for their support and affection towards his father.

My old man we are many your children we will miss you

It fills me with satisfaction knowing that until the end of your days you did what you wanted as the star that you are, you are already in heaven resting with my brother Alan # Y_ARRIBAAAAAA_MONCLOVAAAA # GOCENME #NO_ME_MERECES pic.twitter.com/BZTwB3MuLL – HERODES JR (@ ChachoMxn13) June 14, 2020

