Chabelo wins Queen Elizabeth ll eternity, a trend in social networks

It is not uncommon for Chabelo to become a trend on Twitter, because normally on Sundays many remember their program and start making their usual memes about their great age, however this time they did not trend to try to scare their fans, but this time “he won the race of immortality”, because according to users he and Queen Elizabeth are immortal.

But since Queen Elizabeth II has been infected with coronavirus, many users claim that Chabelo was the winner in this “race of immortality”, as they assure him that he will remain with us despite this pandemic.

#Chabelo is trending by memes saying that it leads them to win in this race called “eternity” after rumors came out that Queen Elizabeth II has # COVID19. https://t.co/zPojaKN3Hn

– Why is it Trend? (@porkestendencia)

March 28, 2020

Thanks to this they have made a wave of memes where they represent everything that Chabelo “has done” in all this long life he has had, as they even compare some biblical situations, such as the ark of noah, with the quarantine that is being lived .

According to some users, Chabelo was when they put the animals in Noah’s ark, comparing people with animals, because with this quarantine, many have not stayed at home and assure that the animals stayed more easily inside the ark.

Some Internet users assure that Chabelo will now be the one to keep the treasure of “the fish of hell”, who were a unit commanded by Abraham Simpson in World War II, something they relate in The Simpsons, since according to the grandfather he was part of them .

It should be remembered that his wife once confessed that she believes he is immortal: “The media always says that he is immortal, because I believe that my old man is immortal,” he commented, because many times the false news is made that Chabelo is serious, and even that we have lost it, mostly on social networks.

Although this time is not the occasion, fans took the scare of their lives again today, realizing that the famous nickname of the actor and driver had become a trend on social networks, although this occasion is the opposite.

Netizens have always joked that Chabelo is “eternal”, every time a celebrity loses his life, Xavier Lopez immediately excels in memes. The scare for many ended in laughter because fortunately, “Chabelo” is a trend for his still good health and this trend related to what is happening in the world.

