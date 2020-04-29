Television and cinema have given us stories and characters that have marked the development of entertainment in Mexico.

Many actors and actresses gave life to a children’s character, who to this day is remembered and more so when Children’s Day is approaching.

Chabelo, La Chilindrina and Kiko are the actors who are still active and have become the children’s eternal friends.

Publimetro had the opportunity to talk with them to find out how they live on April 30 and how much of a boy or girl they still have.

Xavier López Chabelo (85 years old)

The Chabelo character turns 65 years old, and is something that fills Xavier López with satisfaction. Considered a cult actor, he remains active, even because of jokes about his longevity on social media.

His character and program have earned Xavier López various recognitions such as the Legend Award, from the MTV Movie Awards Mexico, in 2005; and two Guinness Records for the longest career as a child driver and the longest time doing a single character: Chabelo.

On television and in the cinema Chabelo is a boy of about 12 years of age who almost always wears shorts, stockings and sports shoes.

“Normally we don’t pull the ears both of us, each one has his own personality (…), there are things that Xavier represses Chabelo, and perhaps if they are correct, Chabelo listens to him; Likewise, Chabelo to Xavier, who may have a certain attitude that may collide with the way of being of the other, is a healthy give and take, the only thing is to try to make people feel the gratitude that one produces for being so long in force.

The actor recognized that Chabelo will accompany him until the last day of his life, that is why he celebrates it every Children’s Day.

“Chabelo is like all children: spontaneous, simple and full of smiles, fortunately I see that in children. As a child, I laughed at all the memes they create (…), you have to laugh at everything and not get angry, even though I am not a great ally of technology and social networks ”.

María Antonieta de las Nieves La chilindrina (69 years old)

María Antonieta de las Nieves is not only proud of the steps that La Chilindrina has taken in the world of entertainment in Mexico and Latin America, she is also happy that her daughter celebrates Children’s Day in a big way. The child character has managed to stay current for almost 50 years.

“I am turning 49 years old having started with La Chilindrina, because I started working from the age of six and until now I have not stopped. I have more than 60 years of being an actress, and do not think that I am not a girl [risas]”, He shared in an interview.

La Chilindrina is 8 years old and sends a message to all the boys and girls.

“Tell everyone that I’m still the same naughty girl at eight years old who loves to make revolution everywhere. I am still in force and I plan to record more albums. In all my shows there are older people and mature people, because they lived that stage of their childhood and enjoyed it; now they want their children to enjoy them just the same, so we are all eight years old. ”

Carlos Villagrán Kiko (76 years old)

The Mexican actor keeps intact that character who continues to laugh with his big cheeks.

“Kiko is still alive and kicking, we see him on television and the internet. It has been four generations that I have seen pass, whom I continue to laugh with something that God gave me, such as inflated cheeks, ”said the actor, who affirmed that the soul of a child should never be lost.

He added, “I have been killed three times, I have gone to two wakes of mine, so I had free coffee (laughs). They killed me in the 85 earthquake, and another when I said ‘Now shut up, now shut up that you are making me desperate’, and they say that a vein burst, the truth is that I am very well. ”

