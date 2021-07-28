CH Segovia. Young Svrcina keeps taking steps forward

Dalibor Svrcina was born in the Czech Republic 18 years ago. The 1.78 meter tall young man is one of the revelations of the Challenger of Segovia since he got into the quarterfinals of the tournament after defeating the Argentine Renzo Olivo by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4 in two hours and 15 minutes of play. Although he committed 10 double faults, he was able to successfully avoid seven of the 11 break opportunities he gave to his rival and, in addition, he took five of seven generated.

Other results of the day

Matthias Bourgue 6-4 and 6-2 to Alejandro Moro Canas

Tim Van Rijthoven 4-6, 6-3 and 6-3 to Malek Jaziri

Benjamin Bonzi 6-1 and 6-2 to Matteo Viola