CH. Segovia. Feliciano suffers too much to advance to the quarterfinals

Julio Cesar Porras He is 22 years old and won a WC in a prequaly to contest the Challenger of Segovia. Not many know him. He is Argentine, has Spanish nationality and works as a coach in the area. In that sense, he surprised everyone with his victory against Moriya in the first round. However, he did not want to settle for that since he came close to delivering the blow in front of Feliciano lopez, who won the first set. In spite of this, his physical condition diminished, he gradually fell behind and ended up falling 6-7 (3), 6-2 and 6-4 in the second round of the tournament. Feli hit 16 aces and many of them were key to lifting six of the eight break opportunities generated by his rival.

Other results of the day

A. Celikbilek 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 to T. Gabashvili N. Moreno de Alboran 6-4 and 6-0 to C. Ilkel H. Grenier 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 to C Gimeno Valero

