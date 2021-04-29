CH Robinson Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner’s 2021 Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms Magic Quadrant

Positioning is based on vision integrity and Navisphere Vision’s ability to execute

Global logistics company CH Robinson announced that it was recognized as a Challenger in Gartner’s new Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) 2021 *. Facing multiple disruptions since the onset of the pandemic, including trade and tariff disputes, adverse weather conditions, resource shortages, and trade route cuts, trucking companies are prioritizing and investing in RTTVP solutions, such as the Navisphere Vision platform. from CH Robinson, to improve resilience, connectivity and performance.

CH Robinson’s Navisphere Vision platform helps shippers track, monitor, and respond to supply chain disruptions on a global scale. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gartner, a leading global research and advisory company that publishes an annual series on market data known as the Magic Quadrant, reported: “The RTTVP market doubled in North America in 2020. This growth accelerated due to disruptions in the supply chain that caused the pandemic. “

Navisphere Vision is a platform of TMC, a division of CH Robinson, that enables shipping companies to track, control and respond to supply chain disruptions on a global scale. As a provider of software as a service (software-as-a-service, SaaS), Navisphere Vision connects and extracts information from the providers, operators and independent distributors of the transport companies, in addition to the sources of weather conditions, traffic situation and controls geopolitical, in order to provide real-time visibility and perspective to inventory whether in one place or while on the move, in all modes and regions. Navisphere Vision integrates devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) so that customers can immediately monitor and mitigate issues, in the event shipments are affected by impact, tilt, moisture, light, temperature or pressure.

“Many of the big events that occurred in the past year have highlighted the vital importance of supply chains, but have also exposed their fragility in some instances,” said Jordan Kass, president of TMC. “The companies that will stand out in the coming years will be the ones that incorporate real-time visibility into their supply chain. The ability to consume, combine and analyze information from the growing number of integrations and data points will be critical to creating a chain. Resilient, Competitive and Profitable Supply Chain “.

CH Robinson (TMC) was also named a Challenger in Gartner’s 2021 Transportation Management Systems Magic Quadrant.

“We believe the accolades we receive reinforce the power of our innovative technology that is created by and for supply chain experts backed by the experience and scale of one of the most connected platforms in the world,” added Kass.

To expand these capabilities, the company previously announced a commitment to invest $ 1 billion in technology over the next five years, doubling its previous investment.

The companion copy of the Magic Quadrant of Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms is available here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service listed in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the best ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications contain the opinions of the Gartner research institute and should not be construed as undeniable truths of fact. Gartner makes no warranty, express or implied, regarding this research, including any warranty of fitness or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CH Robinson

CH Robinson solves logistics problems for companies in various industries around the world, from the simplest to the most complex difficulty. With USD 21 billion in freight handling services and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the largest logistics service platforms in the world. Our range of global services accelerates commerce to deliver the products and goods that power the global economy in a transparent manner. Combining our multi-modal transportation management system, we use the information edge to deliver smarter solutions to our customers, more than 105,000, and to the 73,000 contracted suppliers. Our technology is created by and for supply chain experts, in order to achieve more significant improvements faster in our customers’ business. As responsible citizens with a global vision, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to causes that affect our company, foundation and employees. For more information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

About TMC, a division of CH Robinson

Global supply chains are becoming increasingly complex. Businesses need the latest technology and industry expertise to move forward and to stay ahead of the competition. At TMC, a division of CH Robinson, we understand what makes supply chains faster, stronger and more efficient. As a leader in global logistics management, we combine industry expertise with our global technology platform, Navisphere®, to support the world’s most complex supply chains. Our logistics experts are located at Control Tower® locations around the world: Amsterdam, Chicago, Monterrey, Sao Paulo, Seattle, Shanghai, and Wroclaw. This Control Tower® network, supported by our technology platform, connects our customers with their suppliers and supply chain partners. Our clients take advantage of these capabilities to manage their logistics in more than 170 countries in all modes of transport. For more information, visit www.mytmc.com.

